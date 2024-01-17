How Duke Energy’s Tree-planting Improves Power Reliability

“It's important we maintain trees and other vegetation along our lines to continue delivering the reliable service our customers and communities depend on. This helps us do that while keeping the environment healthy and beautiful.”

With this in mind, Duke Energy is donating sweetbay magnolia, bald cypress and crape myrtle to its customers to encourage a positive relationship between energy and the environment. In recent years, its customers have been in receipt of tens of thousands of donated trees.

How trees improve power reliability

When strategically planted, trees can boast a variety of environmental benefits which also improve power reliability.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the planting of trees that has a million members and has planted more than 500 million trees, this perennial plant can save energy in a whole manner of ways, including:

Reducing the need for air conditioning through natural production of shade.

Lowering heating costs as they break winter winds.

Becoming a renewable source of fuel that burns with less air pollution than other fuels when the right equipment is used.

Sequestering carbon, which is a threat and contributor to climate change.

Reducing lawn space and the subsequent need for using a lawnmower.

This is especially true in cities, known as ‘heat islands’, which appear to be warmer than more suburban or rural areas. Tree planting in more densely populated areas can combat this issue and therefore the need for energy to combat the need for cooling solutions, for example.

Other energy-efficiency and environmentally-conscious initiatives by Duke Energy

Lynn Good, Duke’s CEO, has shaped her entire business strategy on pivoting to cleaner energy. In an interview, she said: “This single issue is so significant to our company,” she said.

Chief Sustainability & Philanthropy Officer Katherine Neebe has a front-row seat when it comes to the energy transition and actioning meaningful change for both Duke, the communities it serves and the planet as a result.

Duke, like many companies globally, is actively working toward a net-zero carbon emissions target of 2050. This is one of the reason that Neebe was attracted to working for Duke. In her role, Neebe also takes the lead in maintaining oversight of the Duke Energy Foundation. The foundation provides US$30 million in philanthropic support to help meet the needs of communities.