Article
Renewable Energy

Larsen & Toubro forms L&T Green Energy Council think-tank

By Georgia Wilson
June 01, 2023
undefined mins
Larsen & Toubro forms L&T Green Energy Council think-tank
Larsen & Toubro forms L&T Green Energy Council think-tank
Indian multinational company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), announces its formation of L&T Green Energy Council, a think-tank of respected global thought leaders

Operating in infrastructure, hi-tech manufacturing and services, Indian multinational company - Larsen & Toubro (L&T) - has formed a global think-tank of respected thought leaders. 

Known as the L&T Green Energy Council, the think-tank is a significant step towards building a global green energy business. The newly formed council will be responsible for identifying technology trends in green energy, analysing the evolving global policy developments, evaluating emerging business models, and advising on collaborations. 

"We are delighted to announce the establishment of the L&T Green Energy Council, which brings together renowned thought leaders who are at the forefront of driving global advancements in green energy. This council will serve as a powerhouse of expertise and strategic guidance as we strengthen our commitment to build a world-class green energy business. With our country aiming to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero by 2070, we are confident in our ability to make significant contributions to India's transition towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

Meet the faces of L&T Green Energy Council

Professor Eicke R. Weber​​​​​​​

Professor Eicke R. Weber

Dedicating his career to the rapid transformation of the global energy system towards sustainability, based on the efficient use of 100% renewable energy, Professor Eicke R. Weber is a global authority on renewable energy technologies. 

“This transformation is not only urgently needed to safe us from the most horrible consequences of climate change, but it is as well economically the right thing to do, securing an inexhaustible and low-cost energy supply from the sun, wind, and other renewables for the world,” says Weber. 

Bart Biebuyck

Bart Biebuyck

Bart Biebuyck is a leading global thought leader when it comes to the  green hydrogen economy. He is an experienced Executive Director with a demonstrated history of working in the research industry, and has strong business development professional skills in engineering, automotive engineering, Toyota Production System, manufacturing, and management.

Professor Christopher Hebling

Professor Christopher Hebling

As Director of both Division Energy Technology & Systems and Business Division Hydrogen Technologies at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, Professor Christopher Hebling is a global thought leader with more than 30 years of experience at the global research institute.

Professor Patrice Simon

Professor Patrice Simon

Holding the position of Distinguished Professor at Université Paul Sabatier Toulouse III, Professor Patrice Simon is one of the world’s foremost technology leaders in the field of electrochemical materials. 

Striving towards net zero

As the world strive to meet net zero goals, L&T believes that india will play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change. “The imperative to innovate and scale cutting-edge clean energy technologies becomes paramount in the mission to significantly reduce atmospheric emissions and curb pollutants in cities. Leveraging robust capabilities in the energy sector, L&T is firmly dedicated to playing a substantial part in shaping India's green energy future,” commented L&T.

Mr. Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T concluded: "The establishment of the L&T Green Energy Council with world-class global experts is a testament to L&T's commitment to the green transition in India, and the council's guidance will be instrumental in building a top-tier green energy business."

Green EnergyThought LeadershipNet ZeroL&T
Share
Share
Author
Georgia Wilson

Featured Articles

Global renewable energy investment to battle the oil sector

With a significant level of investment in renewable energy globally, it’s about time that oil stepped aside to let sustainability take shape worldwide

Energy cyber threats: what are the motives for disruption?

With energy in the spotlight, cyber threats are increasing and the risks of disruption to these networks is one that could impact economies globally

NEOM’s green hydrogen energy business sees financial close

As part of Oxagon project—an urban city reimagine—NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) successfully closed investments to drive renewable energy innovation

Octopus Energy’s Electroverse launches business EV charging

Smart Energy

Wood Plc and SGN accelerate their UK plans to adopt hydrogen

Renewable Energy

Delayed grid connections slow energy decarbonisation efforts

Renewable Energy