Operating in infrastructure, hi-tech manufacturing and services, Indian multinational company - Larsen & Toubro (L&T) - has formed a global think-tank of respected thought leaders.

Known as the L&T Green Energy Council, the think-tank is a significant step towards building a global green energy business. The newly formed council will be responsible for identifying technology trends in green energy, analysing the evolving global policy developments, evaluating emerging business models, and advising on collaborations.

"We are delighted to announce the establishment of the L&T Green Energy Council, which brings together renowned thought leaders who are at the forefront of driving global advancements in green energy. This council will serve as a powerhouse of expertise and strategic guidance as we strengthen our commitment to build a world-class green energy business. With our country aiming to achieve energy independence by 2047 and reach Net Zero by 2070, we are confident in our ability to make significant contributions to India's transition towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.



Meet the faces of L&T Green Energy Council

Professor Eicke R. Weber​​​​​​​