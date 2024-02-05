McKinsey on how US can Advance the Clean Energy Transition

“We look at energy data on a daily basis, and it’s astonishing what’s happening,” the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said. “Clean energy is moving faster than many people think, and it’s become turbocharged lately.”

In a recent McKinsey study, researchers reported that as the United States moves toward decarbonisation, states and their leaders will play a pivotal part in helping determine whether net zero is achieved — and whether the energy transition elevates communities to deliver a more prosperous future for all.

How can US states advance a successful clean-energy transition?

Off the back of 2023 research that outlined six critical action areas that could enable a more orderly transition, McKinsey estimates that it will take more than US$27 trillion of capital spending through 2050 (averaging out at around US$900 billion per year) to deploy US climate solutions at scale. Financing such a project — and at scale — will prove difficult, which is why McKinsey advocates that individual states explore new financing mechanisms, as well as investments from public and private capital to close investment gaps.

Ultimately, the report’s authors stress the importance of state leaders taking proactive measures to ensure successful and equitable clean-energy transitions. By doing so, they will not only influence their own regions, but facilitate live case studies that can be studied and subsequently adapted and adopted around the globe.

There are three key strategic steps these leaders can, and are advised to, take.

The report also identifies four main roles leaders can play in the clean energy transition. These roles embody the multifaceted approach that can be taken to drive successful and equitable clean energy transitions.

The roles are:

Convenor: State leaders can bring together a diverse array of stakeholders to develop emissions abatement and energy transition pathways.

State leaders can bring together a diverse array of stakeholders to develop emissions abatement and energy transition pathways. Planner: By developing integrated plans, leaders can set the overall direction for the state's clean-energy transition.

By developing integrated plans, leaders can set the overall direction for the state's clean-energy transition. Coordinator: In the role of a coordinator, state leaders work to streamline the planning and execution of infrastructure projects.

In the role of a coordinator, state leaders work to streamline the planning and execution of infrastructure projects. Catalyst: Leaders at catalysts can incentivise private investment by leading on public financing and exploring public–private partnerships.

You can read more from McKinsey's report here.

