Meet Dyson’s Battery Technology Expert New CEO Hanno Kirner

Kirner’s credentials open new doors for Dyson to innovate its current portfolio and venture into new and emerging industries, uniting this with Dyson’s more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing.

Who is Dyson’s new CEO Hanno Kirner?

Working in high positions across some of the world’s leading luxury automotive manufacturers, Kirner was previously Chief Financial Officer for the Land and Sea Division at Rolls Royce and Aston Martin as well as Director of Finance and IT at Rolls Royce. He also worked for BMW and was a Consultant at former German legal and professional services firm Haarmann Hemmelrath & Partner.

Kirner also sits on the Board of Trustees at The Faraday Institution, which has a focus on aiming to advance battery science and technology. It’s this work and experience, paired with Kirner’s previous roles, that sparks keen interest in where he will take Dyson next.

Founder Sir James Dyson said Kirner “will bring… a wealth of experience across multiple industries” on announcement of his appointment.

Why is Kirner’s appointment important for the battery and energy industries?

With Kirner’s previous role at JLR also seeing him work within Indian parent company Tata Group on battery technology, he has had a front-row sear to the group’s partnerhsup with AESC, a Chinese-owned battery maker which is set it construct a £4 billion (US$5.06bn) gigafactory in the UK.

This comes as Dyson is taking massive strides in battery technology. Dyson is set to open a battery factory in Singapore, which is due to work up to large-scale production in 2025. This production will be installed in Dysons existing product range, including its notorious vacuum cleaners as well as the likes of hair dryers. It is thought that the company is investing nearly £3bn (US$3.8bn) in battery technology and other cutting-edge and popular technologies, including AI.

Kirner’s move could also signify Dyson’s foray into the EV space, thanks to his outstanding experience in automotive industries. Recruitment from a prominent manufacturer like JLR could signify Dyson’s goal to play a more significant role and escalate operations in EV spaces in response to their growing adoption domestically and in public transport as well as through general positive shifts towards renewable energy.

