‘Onward, upward, forward’ for bp’s Castrol as it turns 125

Founded in 1899, C.C Wakefield & Company’s initial focus was on producing lubricants for steam engines and early internal combustion engines.

In the early part of the 20th century, Castrol — now known as such after its most popular product — gained early recognition through its involvement in motorsports, contributing to Castrol's reputation for high-performance oils.

The success of Castrol Motor Oil, introduced in the 1920s, was largely down to the increasing popularity of automobiles, and the growing demand for specialised lubricants thereafter.

During World War II, Castrol’s focus shifted to lubricants for military vehicles and aircraft and, post-war, established operations in new geographies.

The brand continued to innovate from the 60s well though to the 80s, developing new lubricant technologies such as Castrol GTX.

In 2000, Castrol became a subsidiary of bp, which acquired the company for US$4.73 billion.

From 125 to the future

Castrol is investing further in its global technology hubs in China, Germany, and the Americas to continue being at the cutting edge of innovation and in a bid to future-proof its operations. It also plans to invest US$60 million in a new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) battery testing centre and analytical laboratory in the UK.

With demand continuing to grow for EVs, Castrol aims to be a key player in this space by helping internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles be more efficient, while aiming to lead the way in EV Fluids.

Looking ahead, Castrol is also in research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Media Lab to support its AstroAnt Payload Program, which works on a miniature robotic swarm designed to perform inspections and diagnostic tasks on the external surfaces of spacecraft, rovers and landers. Castrol’s involvement will focus on testing space-grade lubricants to withstand the extreme environment of the lunar surface.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.