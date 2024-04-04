People Moves: Energy Digital April 2024
1. Robert Wells
Job From: Managing Director of MEA & APAC and Head of Global Events, Aggreko
Job To: European President and Head of Global Events, Aggreko
“As the focus on building resilience and making the renewable energy transition intensifies, Aggreko is committed to continuing its support of customers across Europe.”
With a focus on enabling European customers to access new, greener technologies to support their decarbonisation process, Wells is set to embed Aggreko’s Energising Change framework in the region.
Energising Change is the company’s new sustainability framework, placing support of the energy transition front and centre of its operations. This builds on the brand’s reputation as a provider of bridging energy solutions and solidifies its commitment to supporting the move to renewables.
With a career spanning energy and technology and almost two decades at Aggreko, Wells’ extensive experience across a variety of disciplines pins him as a key player in furthering Aggreko’s sustainability journey.
2. Murray Auchincloss
Job From (include company name): CFO, bp
Job To (include company name): CEO, bp
After four months acting as bp’s interim CEO, Auchincloss’s role is now permanent. He steps up from CFO and as he approaches 25 years at bp. Helge Lund, Chair of bp said Auchincloss’ “assured leadership, focus and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the energy transition” makes him perfect for the role.
3. Andreas Schierenbeck
Job From (include company name): Co-Founder & Board Member, HH2E
Job To (include company name): CEO, Hitachi Energy
“I am thrilled to embark on this journey as the new CEO of Hitachi Energy, steering the company towards new horizons in an era of transformation,” says Schierenbeck. Before founding green-hydrogen production company HH2E, Schierenbeck was CEO of Uniper and launched the company’s decarbonisation strategy. He has also held various management positions within Siemens.
4. Juan Gutiérrez
Job From (include company name): CEO Global Services, Siemens Gamesa
Job To (include company name): CEO Global Services, RES Group
Joining the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, Gutiérrez brings a wealth of energy industry experience to RES. Of his appointment, he says: “It’s an exciting time to be taking up this position as RES continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings as a leader in this fast-growing industry.”
