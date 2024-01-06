Q&A with Clean Energy Technologies CEO Kam Mahdi

CETY’s CEO, renewable energy expert Kam Mahdi, is a driving force and real-life example of how smaller companies are propelling the pivot into green energy. In conversation with Energy Digital, Mahdi talks about CETY’s partnership with Stanley Black & Decker and how its technology is paving the way to a greener future.

What are the origins and goals of CETY and Stanley Black’s partnership? How will this partnership help advance a more sustainable future?

Our partnership with Stanley Black & Decker originated with the goal of deploying CETY's advanced Waste Heat Generator at their facility in Martin, Tennessee. This collaboration, which also involves RPG Energy Group, aims to harness waste heat from Stanley Black & Decker’s manufacturing processes, converting it into clean electricity. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to decarbonize its operations and improve energy efficiency.

Our technology, the Clean Cycle Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), plays a crucial role in this partnership. By capturing and reusing heat that would otherwise be lost to the atmosphere during tool manufacturing, this system not only reduces CO₂ emissions, but also boosts operational efficiency. We believe that this partnership will set a precedent for sustainable energy practices in the industry, with the potential to scale this solution across Stanley Black & Decker’s operations.

What is CETY's Clean Cycle ORC technology, and how is it used across Stanley Black & Decker’s operations?

Our Clean Cycle ORC technology is a system designed to convert wasted heat into electricity. This technology is particularly effective in settings where excess heat is a byproduct of industrial processes, such as manufacturing facilities. In the context of Stanley Black & Decker's operations, the Clean Cycle ORC system is utilised to capture the heat generated during the production of outdoor tools at their Martin, Tennessee facility. This heat, which would otherwise be lost and wasted, is converted into clean electricity that can be used on-site, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Our company envisions the expansion of our Clean Cycle ORC technology across various other Stanley Black & Decker operations as a key strategy for boosting sustainability. The adaptability and efficiency of this system make it suitable for broader application within the company, potentially leading to substantial reductions in carbon footprint and operational costs across multiple facilities.

As for how CETY’s Clean Cycle system differs from other renewable energy technologies used at Stanley Black & Decker, the primary distinction lies in its specific focus on waste heat recovery. While Stanley Black & Decker might employ other renewable energy solutions, such as solar or wind power, the Clean Cycle ORC technology is unique in its ability to recycle thermal energy from existing industrial processes and its available 24/7 unlike intermittent renewable forms of energy. This not only complements other renewable energy strategies, but also targets a frequently overlooked aspect of energy efficiency: the reuse of mass amounts of waste heat.

How does CETY’s Clean Cycle compare to other renewable energy sources and what benefits is it bringing to Stanley Black & Decker?

Unlike solar or wind energy, which depend on external environmental conditions, the Clean Cycle ORC system capitalises on the internal waste heat generated by industrial processes. This means it can operate continuously, independent of weather or time of day, providing a consistent source of energy. This aspect of reliability and predictability is a significant advantage over more variable renewable sources.

In comparison to solar and wind, which require significant space for installation, our Clean Cycle system can be integrated into existing industrial infrastructure, making it a space-efficient solution. Additionally, by converting waste heat into electricity, it enhances energy efficiency and reduces operational costs, making it a financially attractive option for many companies.

For Stanley Black & Decker, our technology significantly reduces energy consumption and costs while also lowering its carbon footprint, thus aligning with the company's growing sustainability initiatives.

How does the Clean Cycle waste heat recovery system work?

The Clean Cycle ORC system functions by efficiently harnessing and converting residual heat from industrial processes into usable electricity. This system captures the heat typically emitted in the form of flue gas, hot water, or steam — for instance, exhaust from industrial operations or excess heat from machinery — and channels it through an organic rankine cycle process that transforms it into grid-compatible electrical power. This conversion not only optimises energy use, but also offers a sustainable solution to reduce the environmental impact of industrial activities.

Regarding its applications, the Clean Cycle system has proven to be highly versatile and successful in various sectors. It's particularly effective in industrial facilities and power plants where there's a significant generation of exhaust heat. Additionally, it's been employed in agricultural and manufacturing settings with biomass boilers, contributing to a more eco-friendly operation. The system is also beneficial in settings like turbine and engine compression stations and industries utilising liquid fuel or gas-powered engines, such as landfills and water treatment facilities.

Why is scalability important in clean energy technologies, and what are CETY’s plans for enhancing the scalability of its heat recovery solutions?

Scalability allows clean energy technologies to effectively adapt to a broad range of industries and facility sizes. This adaptability is essential for widespread implementation, enabling everything from small businesses to large industrial plants to utilise these solutions. Scalability also leads to improved cost-effectiveness, as increasing the scale of technology deployment typically reduces the cost per unit of energy produced or conserved.

CETY's systems are designed with a 'Plug and Play' concept, where complete assembly requires minimal setup — just a heat input, some interconnections, and minor control integration to start producing electricity. This streamlined design is key for scalability, allowing our technology to be efficiently integrated into various industrial environments.

Furthermore, we have developed our technology into an integrated, automated package. By assembling all major components into a single unit, we simplify both the installation and maintenance processes, ensuring consistent performance across different operational scales.

Another cornerstone of CETY’s scalability approach is our 24/7 support and comprehensive engineering and manufacturing services. We see ourselves as an extension of our client's team, providing tailored solutions that fit their specific needs.

Our focus is always on delivering market-ready solutions. We are constantly adapting to the evolving demands of the energy market, ensuring our technology remains versatile and scalable across industries. Our commitment is to meet current market needs and anticipate and adapt to future energy trends.

