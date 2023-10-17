RWE & nBS provide renewable power to corporate customers

RWE Supply & Trading (RWE) and npower Business Solutions (nBS) are collaborating to allow nBS to provide renewable power to its corporate customers.

RWE Supply & Trading is the interface between German-based energy company RWE and the energy markets around the world, trading electricity, gas, commodities, and CO2 emission allowances. Accurate market analyses and a high degree of customer centricity enable them to create innovative energy supply solutions as well as risk management concepts for industrial operations.

RWE’s renewables portfolio includes onshore and offshore wind, hydropower and biomass, with a total installed capacity of 2.6GW (RWE share), plus a large pipeline of projects in development.

npower Business Solutions is a leading provider of energy supply and solutions for UK business, serving around 24,000 industrial and commercial customers, with more than 237,000 sites. It offers a full range of energy management solutions from metering and data collection services to monitoring and targeting software, energy efficiency expertise and carbon-reduction support, to help businesses buy and use energy more efficiently.

As well as being the largest business energy supplier in the UK, nBS is part of the E.ON Group, one of Europe’s largest energy operators with over 48 million customers.

“RWE is well positioned to meet the growing global demand for green power,” shares Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North & South Europe of RWE Supply & Trading.

“The combination of our broad asset base and our strength in trading and origination allows us to tailor green PPAs to specific customer needs. The partnership with npower Business Solutions will give their customers across the UK access to these PPA solutions from RWE.”

Increased renewable energy availability for companies

RWE and nBS have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will provide RWE with a new route to market for its renewable generation and offer nBS’s customers access to power from one of the largest and growing renewable energy generation portfolios in the UK.

nBS believes that being able to provide CPPAs from a leading international power trading company will help to meet increasing corporate demand for clean power.

“Moving to a renewable energy supply is one of the key ways that our customers can meet their sustainability targets,” says Ben Whitelam, Director of Commercial at nBS.

“Therefore, it’s not surprising that they are increasingly requesting that their power comes from a zero-carbon source.

“In fact, our recent Business Energy Tracker revealed that a third (32%) of businesses are planning a PPA this year as part of their decarbonisation strategies. This partnership with RWE will provide our customers with access to one of the most established portfolios of renewable energy generation in the UK, enabling us to meet the increasing business demand for green energy supply.”

