SAP: GenAI to redefine innovation for the utilities industry

In the year ahead, the energy industry will depart from the traditional view of end customers merely as commodity users with energy or gas contracts. Recognising the active role customers can play in the energy transition, industry leaders will aim to not only secure loyalty and create ‘retail-like experiences, but encourage informed and sustainable decision-making among consumers, especially in regions lacking access to abundant natural resources. By steering end-customers’ energy demands and encouraging contributions to grid balance, particularly during peak times when demand is high, consumers will become an active part of the renewable energy equation via demand response programs.

While there is a long road ahead, the rapid evolution of technology will propel us toward a decentralised energy generation system, where smaller and varied energy sources contribute to the grid. In the year ahead, industry leaders will be implored to invest in new digital business models to support this shift, offering an alternative to extensive grid expansion. Further, we’ll see significant investments, particularly in the United States, to adapt ageing grid infrastructure to accommodate the diverse sources contributing to the grid and solidify the trajectory towards a more democratic and sustainable energy future.

