Dolf van den Brink, Heineken's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, recognises the imperative to decarbonise global operations. He believes Siemens’ involvement is key to achieving this goal.



“Undertaking these challenges with partners like Siemens allows us to bring in technical expertise and industry knowledge to innovate quickly and at scale.,” he said. “We are excited to continue on this journey with partners who are committed to pioneer and localise next-generation solutions, to help us reach our net-zero goals.”



Matthias Rebellius, Managing Board Member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure expresses pride in partnering with Heineken on the net-zero roadmap. Committed to reaching net zero by 2040, Rebellious emphasises the modern, data-driven approach to decarbonisation through collaborative end-to-end programs, combining hardware, software, and analytics for long-term results crucial to every industry.