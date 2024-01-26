Siemens-Heineken Partnership & Digital Twin Decarbonisation
Siemens, renowned for its prowess in manufacturing, transport, and healthcare, employs 320,000 globally. Acknowledged in sister title Manufacturing Digital’s Top 10: Industrial Automation Software Companies, Siemens champions digital transformation through concepts like Totally Integrated Automation (TIA). This ensures seamless interaction among all components, enhancing efficiency.
Heineken, Europe's largest beer company, has brewed its iconic beer for 150 years. Exporting 300 brands to 190 countries and operating 160 breweries in 70 countries, Heineken is committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. Notably, five of its top ten solar-powered breweries contribute to this pledge.
Digital Twins for sustainable brewing
An initial joint project revealed the efficacy of using an energy digital twin to simulate a Heineken brewery in the virtual realm. This simulation identified that 70% of energy use stemmed from heating and cooling in the brewing process.
To combat CO2 emissions, Siemens will employ operational data and digital twins, crafting a scalable program for Heineken's global production sites. This revolutionary system will electrify heat and cooling production, relying on renewable energy-powered heat pumps. This shift will reduce dependence on steam generated by fossil fuels.
Towards net zero emissions
Dolf van den Brink, Heineken's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, recognises the imperative to decarbonise global operations. He believes Siemens’ involvement is key to achieving this goal.
“Undertaking these challenges with partners like Siemens allows us to bring in technical expertise and industry knowledge to innovate quickly and at scale.,” he said. “We are excited to continue on this journey with partners who are committed to pioneer and localise next-generation solutions, to help us reach our net-zero goals.”
Matthias Rebellius, Managing Board Member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure expresses pride in partnering with Heineken on the net-zero roadmap. Committed to reaching net zero by 2040, Rebellious emphasises the modern, data-driven approach to decarbonisation through collaborative end-to-end programs, combining hardware, software, and analytics for long-term results crucial to every industry.
