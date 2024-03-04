Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - This Week!
This week sees the leading global sustainability event, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, take place at Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII Centre) in London on 6th and 7th March.
The two-day event will feature incredible speakers offering keynotes, panels and fireside conversations broken up with ample networking opportunities and workshops to support collaboration and development.
Speakers, workshops and awards
World leading experts speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero include:
- Kristen Siemen, CSO at General Motors: Having previously spoken in the Sustainability LIVE New York virtual event, Siemen will be available in London to bring the perspective of a leading automotive name. GM has a critical role to play in shaping a net zero mobility landscape, and is capable of providing the necessary research and development, and engineering expertise, to influence an industry evolution.
- Thomas Blood, CS Sustainability Leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS): Looking at the climate change through a technology lens, Blood brings AWS’ insights to the show as it facilitates major transitions through data applications, cloud computing, all to bring businesses into the modern world.
- Virginie Helias, CSO of Procter & Gamble: Helias will shed light on how consumer goods companies can influence environmental impact. While P&G ensures responsible manufacturing and sourcing, it also fosters sustainable habits among its five billion consumers. She will share insights on innovating products for a greener home and empowering consumers as part of the sustainability solution.
- Anisa Kamadoli Costa, CSO at Rivian: On behalf of a major influencer in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Costa will join the emobility panel discussion to showcase the potential of electrification in an evolving world. The panel is called The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World, and you can find out more HERE.
- Chris Shanahan, VP of Global Sustainability for Supply Chain Operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific: He will focus on the topic of supply chain and procurement from the perspective of the American analytics instruments supplier, which also offers life science solutions, specialty diagnostic equipment, pharmaceutical and biotechnology services.
- Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability Polestar: The Swedish carmaker is committed to true climate information sharing, which is where Klarén’s role comes into play. She will also join the EV panel to put forward the strategy of Polestar as it delivers new and exciting vehicles while championing sustainable practices.
On Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, those attending will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops:
- Climate Change Adaptation and Social Sustainability, the Human Side of Climate Change (Sponsored by Capgemini).
- Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale (Sponsored by Watershed).
The 55-minute executive workshops will be presented by an industry expert who will share their strategies, innovations, and insights that those attending can take away and implement within their own business.
