The Sustainable Transport Forum: EV & Mobility

Time - 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM

Date - Wednesday 6th of September

Location - Stage 2

Speakers:

The Sustainable Transport Forum panel delves into the remarkable potential of EVs to revolutionise the transportation sector. The development of EVs presents not only promise for decarbonised mobility, but also some new and cutting-edge technologies driving further efficiencies and improving life for all. Sustainability LIVE also welcomes Sam Clarke who recently spoke at another sister event, EV Magazine LIVE in February 2023.

The Net Zero & Planet Forum

Time - 2:50 PM - 3:30 PM

Date - Wednesday 6th of September

Location - Stage 1

Speakers:

Join us for a panel discussion on Net Zero & Planet where industry experts and thought leaders will share their insights and strategies for achieving a sustainable, net-zero future. Our panellists will discuss the latest advancements in green technology, renewable energy, and green finance, and share practical solutions for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental stewardship. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from and engage with experts in the field of environmental sustainability.

National Grid's Sustainability Strategy

Time - 12:00PM

Date - Wednesday 6th of September

Speakers:

Join this year’s renewable energy discussion

It’s more than just a show. While we love for guests to attend for the keynotes, panels, and fireside chats, we’ll be looking to hear more from the audience about their electrification journeys, the partnerships formed, and the next steps for industries when it comes to decarbonising transportation.

Join us and many other sustainability advocates at the event from the 6th to 7th September 2023, and have your questions answered about decarbonisation, renewable energy, and sustainable transformation.



