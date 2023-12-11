Article
Renewable Energy

US$16.1bn set for offshore wind and green hydrogen projects

By Maya Derrick
December 11, 2023
undefined mins
Green energy giants Iberdrola and Masdar’s strategic partnership was announced at COP28
Green energy giants Iberdrola and Masdar’s strategic partnership was announced at COP28
Green energy giants Iberdrola and Masdar’s strategic partnership was announced at COP28 and will develop offshore wind and green hydrogen projects

A €15 billion (US$16.1bn) strategic partnership agreement has been announced between Iberdrola and Masdar across the key energy markets — offshore wind and green hydrogen — in geographies including Germany, the UK and the US.

This announcement at COP28 comes off the back of the parties’ successful co-investment in Baltic Eagle. This new milestone will achieve a further co-investment in relation to the 1,400MW UK East Anglia 3 offshore wind project, in the North Sea. It is expected to be signed by the end of Q1 2024. 

A ‘determination to continue delivering’

Currently under construction, full commissioning of East Anglia 3 is scheduled for Q4 2026 and upon completion will generate enough clean energy to power more than 1.3 million UK homes and will create 2,300 jobs.

As well as this, as part of the partnership both Iberdrola and Masdar will work together to jointly invest in future offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in Europe and other markets, with the anticipated total value of joint investments as part of the alliance could reach €15 billion. 

HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President, said: “We welcome this partnership which will see global clean energy pioneers, Masdar and Iberdrola, coming together to use their expertise and resources to advance renewables in Europe and around the world.” 

Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman, Ignacio Galán, added: “Now that 118 governments have already pledged to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 at COP28, reaching this goal will require immediate action from these governments and the private sector. Following our long-term commitment to renewables, networks and storage, this innovative alliance with Masdar today shows once again our determination to continue delivering.

“By combining our renewables experience and financial strength with those of Masdar, we can deliver more secure, competitive and clean energy quicker.”

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.

IberdrolaMasdarCOP28renewable energywind energywind farmEast Anglia 3
Share
Share
Author
Maya Derrick

Featured Articles

COP28: Energy expectations & takeaways from industry leaders

Executives from leading energy companies including EY, ESS and Schneider Electric share insight off the back of COP28

Inaugural trans-Atlantic flight highlights SAF importance

Virgin Atlantic’s first 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York leads the way towards greener aviation fuels for long-haul journeys

IBM collaboration to boost fuel cell performance using GenAI

FuelCell Energy’s performance is set to be enhanced by Foundation Models, a form of GenAI developed by IBM, in support of transition to renewable energy

Schneider Electric exec shuffle boosts energy digitalisation

Sustainability

ManpowerGroup initiative aligns talent with renewable energy

Renewable Energy

Rolls-Royce develops SMRs for a low-carbon energy future

Sustainability