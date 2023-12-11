US$16.1bn set for offshore wind and green hydrogen projects

Currently under construction, full commissioning of East Anglia 3 is scheduled for Q4 2026 and upon completion will generate enough clean energy to power more than 1.3 million UK homes and will create 2,300 jobs.

As well as this, as part of the partnership both Iberdrola and Masdar will work together to jointly invest in future offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in Europe and other markets, with the anticipated total value of joint investments as part of the alliance could reach €15 billion.

HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President, said: “We welcome this partnership which will see global clean energy pioneers, Masdar and Iberdrola, coming together to use their expertise and resources to advance renewables in Europe and around the world.”

Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman, Ignacio Galán, added: “Now that 118 governments have already pledged to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 at COP28, reaching this goal will require immediate action from these governments and the private sector. Following our long-term commitment to renewables, networks and storage, this innovative alliance with Masdar today shows once again our determination to continue delivering.

“By combining our renewables experience and financial strength with those of Masdar, we can deliver more secure, competitive and clean energy quicker.”

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.