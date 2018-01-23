Article
Oil & Gas

BTL initiates second phase of its energy trading pilot

By Sophie Chapman
January 23, 2018
undefined mins
The blockchain development firm based in Vancouver, BTL Group, has announced the launch of the second phase of its pilot with an energy conso...

The blockchain development firm based in Vancouver, BTL Group, has announced the launch of the second phase of its pilot with an energy consortium made up of five leading companies and four oil and gas supermajors.

The consortium includes Eni Trading and Shipping, Total, Gazprom Marketing and Trading Limited, Mercuria, Patroineos, and Freepoint.

The project aims to use BTL’s blockchain platform, Interbit, to deliver gas trading reconciliation through settlement and delivery trades.

The enterprise solution has been dubbed OneOffice, and followed the first stage of the pilot, which demonstrated Interbit’s delivery of back office cost saving through smart contracts.

SEE ALSO:

“Following our experience during the European energy pilot, we look forward to expanding the scope to enable straight through processing through the whole settlement process as well as bringing wider participation from the industry,” said Francesco Romeo, VP of Trading and Shipping ICT at Eni.

“Total has been trading gas and power since 2000. At the moment, we hear a lot about blockchain and how this technology could transform the trading processes,” stated Philippe Chauvain, VP of Risk Control and IT at Total Gas & Power Limited.

“If successful, this initiative with BTL could help us to reduce the risks of human errors and to increase the speed in the reconciliation process of transactions with our fellow counterparts.”

Technology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy