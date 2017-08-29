DOA announces $50mn for large-scale pilot fossil fuel projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has made $50mn available to design, construct, and operate two large-scale pilots for transformational coal technologies that improve coal-powered systems’ performance, efficiency, emission reduction, and cost of electricity.

DOE has supported a range of potentially transformational coal technologies aimed at enabling step-change improvements in coal-powered systems.

Some of these technologies are now ready to proceed to the large-scale pilot stage of development.

Applicants for the funding opportunity should have already demonstrated technical success at a small-scale pilot stage, and a 20% minimum cost share on total award values is required.

The FOA will involve three phases, with down-selections made between phases: