Statoil signs framework deal with Capgemini on digital roadmap advancement

Statoil has selected Capgemini as strategic partner to develop a digital roadmap in a bid for the oil and gas firm to become a digital leader within its core areas.

The three-year framework agreement will see Capgemini supporting Statoil’s Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) and deliver the roadmap.

The roadmap will focus on three technology and value-creation partners:

Process digitization to improve data management and efficiency in Statoil’s core business and support processes, including the utilization of intelligent software robots. Advanced analytics to improve understanding of large, complex and diverse data to enable more informed decision making, utilizing algorithms and applications to predict equipment failure, optimise production and improve decision support. Robotics and remote control to limit human exposure in physically intense activities, utilizing physical robots and sensors to automate drilling, facilitate remote operation of installations and centralise operation and support centers.

“We are very proud and pleased that Statoil has chosen us as a strategic partner for its digitization and we look forward to supporting them on their digital journey,” stated Capgemini’s Head of Norway and Sweden, Anil Agarwal.

“This agreement will further strengthen our well-established and highly valued partnership,” he added.