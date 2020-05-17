Chemical industry contributing to lower emissions

The chemical sector is playing a positive role in lowering emissions believed to be responsible for climate change. In the first-ever report on the Carbon Life Cycle Analysis of the industry, based on 2005 figures, there are indications that energy-efficiency and renewable energy applications, including insulation and coating for lightweight packaging, are making a significant difference.

"For every unit of greenhouse gases emitted directly and indirectly by the chemical industry, the industry enabled two to three units of emission savings via the products and technologies provided to other industries and consumers," the report states.

The study was coordinated by the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) with the support of the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and Germany's