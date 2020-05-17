Article
Enel brings green power to Nevada

May 17, 2020
Enel Green Power of Rome, Italy has inaugurated two geothermal plants in Churchill County, Nevada. Enel Green Power is a subsidiary of the Enel Group devoted to the development of renewable energy sources from sun, water and wind in Italy and abroad.
The two new plants, called Stillwater and Salt Wells, have a total gross installed capacity of 65 MW, which will generate over 400 million kWh of electricity a year, enough to meet the needs of some 40,000 US households and avoid the emission of over 300 thousand tons of CO2.
The entry of Stillwater and Salt Wells into service quadruples the amount of electricity generated from geothermal resources by EGP in the United States, thus making a significant contribution to achieving Nevada's goal of generating 20% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2015.
