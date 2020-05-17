Law firm in wind farm deals

The firm has advised Barclays Bank PLC on the £11 million refinancing and the £22 million fundraising for the extension of Airtricity's Ardrossan Wind Farm at Busbie Muir in Scotland.

The Ardrossan Wind Farm generates enough green electricity to power thousands of homes.



Despite economic conditions, the firm is currently working on energy projects with a combined value of over £50 billion worldwide.



Head of Energy, Richard Foley, commented:



"This is another great deal following hard on the heels of the work we have done on Dalswinton, Minsca and Whitelee in Scotland as well as numerous other projects. These things are always difficult to judge but if there is another firm in the UK that can match our renewables mandate sheet I'd be amazed (and very impressed!). When set against what we are doing in wave and tidal, energy from waste and waste gasification, biomass plants and ground source heat I think deals of this sort continue to set us apart from the pack as a firm that really knows this part of the energy sector ."



The firm has advised developers, contractors and funders in relation to a large number of on and offshore projects in Europe, India and Asia Pacific, gaining significant and leading edge experience in relation to this highly regulated area.