Members of EPA's Climate Leaders Program reach emission goal

The Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Leaders program has recognized additional industry partners that have met its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Raytheon Co., Public Service Enterprise Group and Exelon Corp. have found cleaner sources of energy, reduced energy consumption, increased production of renewable energy and retired old equipment in order to decrease its contributions towards climate change.

"We congratulate the members of the partnership upon meeting their goals to confront climate change. EPA's Climate Leaders are some of the largest and most competitive companies in manufacturing, finance, information technology and other major sectors of the economy," says EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson. "They're proving that they can be both industry leaders and leaders in the fight against climate change."

As the country's largest GHG goal-setting program, Climate Leaders is an EPA industry-government partnership that works with companies to develop comprehensive climate change strategies. There are 284 companies that represent more than eight percent of the total annual US greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to the three partners, 15 companies have set new goals including: American Packaging Corp., Capital One Financial Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Clorox Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Design Continuum, Ecolab Inc., FetterGroup., Genzyme Corp., Mack Trucks Inc., Nortel, Novelis Corp., Pfizer Inc., Raytheon Co. and Sun Microsystems Inc. The EPA is also welcoming 60 new Climate Leaders to its ranks. EPA estimates that the GHG reductions by Climate Leaders Partners will prevent more than 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year, which is equal to the annual emissions of more than nine million vehicles.



