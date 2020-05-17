This month's Energy Digital is live

Experts say within 20 years, electric vehicles could account for 10 percent, or 60 million, of all cars worldwide. Our lead article this month explores incentive programs and infrastructure upgrades that are driving the low-emission car market forward.



Energy Digital also talks to Ellen Sabin, author and CEO of Watering Can Press, about sharing your energy profession with children - teaching rather than preaching so they become responsible custodians of Earth's resources. Her published work, The Greening Book, has been endorsed by environmentalists including Alexandra Cousteau - Jacques Cousteau's granddaughter, and Jim Woolsey, former Director of the CIA; and used by major companies worldwide.



And, just in time for the holidays, we bring you our review of gifts that save energy, lower bills and reduce waste: http://www.execdigital.com/Magazine.aspx?id=2008. With the Ecobee Smart Thermostat , for example, you can adjust the temperature of your home or office via internet from anywhere in the world.



