Article
Renewable Energy

This month's Energy Digital is live

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Experts say within 20 years, electric vehicles could account for 10 percent, or 60 million, of all cars worldwide. Our lead article this month explores...

Experts say within 20 years, electric vehicles could account for 10 percent, or 60 million, of all cars worldwide. Our lead article this month explores incentive programs and infrastructure upgrades that are driving the low-emission car market forward.

Energy Digital also talks to Ellen Sabin, author and CEO of Watering Can Press, about sharing your energy profession with children - teaching rather than preaching so they become responsible custodians of Earth's resources. Her published work, The Greening Book, has been endorsed by environmentalists including Alexandra Cousteau - Jacques Cousteau's granddaughter, and Jim Woolsey, former Director of the CIA; and used by major companies worldwide.

And, just in time for the holidays, we bring you our review of gifts that save energy, lower bills and reduce waste: http://www.execdigital.com/Magazine.aspx?id=2008. With the Ecobee Smart Thermostat , for example, you can adjust the temperature of your home or office via internet from anywhere in the world.

(Edited by Gabe Perna)

month-s-Energy-Digital-live_39171
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy