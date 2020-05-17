Article
Renewable Energy

Mortenson Blowing Canadian Renewable Energy in to the Future

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Mortenson Canada plans to establish an office focused solely on renewable energy construction projects and services for Canada. Its primary focus as the new location is launched is the development of its fifth wind power project this year, located near Lake St. Clair. The office will open in December of this year in Mississauga, Ontario.

Mortenson Canada will work in collaboration with the company’s U.S.-based Renewable Energy Groups. Jason Miranowski, Director of Operations, will be an integral component in daily operations in the new office. Miranowski brings to Canada over 15 years of experience in civil and industrial construction.

Mortenson has constructed a total of 328 wind turbines in Canada alone, which generate a total of 687 megawatts of clean, natural wind power. The company’s first wind power project was completed in Canada in 2006, which included the Prince I and II Wind Power Project, located close to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

The latest project to be developed by Mortenson is the 165.6-megawatt Comber Wind Project. Construction of the project will begin in November of 2010 for Canadian-based developer, Brookfield Renewable Power. The project consists of 72 Siemens, 2.3 megawatt turbines, which will supply the electricity needs for over 21,500 homes.

“We are a pioneer in wind power construction in North America,” said Mark Donahue, vice president and general manager. “We have built wind power projects from the mountain tops in British Columbia to the farmland of Ontario. Our expansion and investment in Canada is a reflection of the potential that we see in the Canadian wind power market, and the trust that our customers in Canada have in the expertise and quality that we provide.”

Other wind power construction projects currently being developed, or that have recently been constructed by Mortenson in Canada, include, the Gosfield Wind Project, Dokie Wind Project, St. Joseph Wind Farm and Glen Dhu Wind Project.




 

