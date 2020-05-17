National Archives Go Green with Ameresco

The archives won’t be getting a much needed update, but their homes will. Energy efficiency and renewable energy company Ameresco has partnered with the National Archives and Record Administration to transition the latter’s current buildings into green and efficient, certified infrastructure upgrades. The National Archives and Record Administration (NARA) and Ameresco have already created a plan to develop the various structures in and around the United States as part of the Energy Savings Performance Contract.



"NARA prides itself on being a leader in operational efficiency and energy conservation at all of its facilities,” said Mark Sprouse, Director of the National Archives Facilities and Personal Property Management Division. “The initiatives we've launched in collaboration with Ameresco have established us as a leader among all federal agencies on energy conservation. In addition to saving taxpayers money, we have become a resource for our peers. Now, other organizations are looking to NARA for ideas and innovations."



New resources will include new HVAC and lighting systems, which will reduce energy consumption while still preserving the historical documents, as well as water conservation initiatives and solar roofing, the latter which will install 104 kW of roof mounted photovoltaic arrays over a series of here phases.



"By repairing, replacing, and updating equipment and adding renewable energy production, NARA has already reduced energy consumption by 28 percent and water consumption by 14 percent at Archives II," said Keith Derrington, Executive Vice President and head of Ameresco's Federal Team. "This award-winning plan has also helped NARA reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide a safe, healthy environment for its staff and visitors. I'm proud that Ameresco has played a role in NARA's green initiatives. It has been rewarding to work with true leaders in energy innovation. We look forward to our continued collaboration with this leading agency as we work to reduce the carbon footprint of NARA facilities across the country."



NARA buildings include California’s Ronald Reagan Library, District of Columbia’s National Archives Building, Georgia’s Jimmy Carter Library and Museum, Masschusetts’ John Fitzgerald Kennedy Library and New York’s FDR Library.

