Polysius and Elex in joint venture to advance catalytic f...

The cement industry is experiencing increased demands on the cleaning of flue gas. In response, Polysius AG and Elex AG have founded a joint venture, the Elex CemCat AG, for catalytic flue gas cleaning in nonmetallic mineral processing plants (SCR). The new company is based in Schwerzenbach (near Zurich) in Switzerland.

Elex AG is a leading company in the flue gas cleaning sector and has been instrumental in developing catalytic flue gas cleaning technology for the cement industry.



The joint venture will extend the technological know-how of the cement manufacturing process and the worldwide plant engineering activities of Polysius AG by adding attractive and future-oriented environmental technology.



CemCat will serve as the competence center for catalytic flue gas cleaning within the Polysius Group.

Polysius, with subsidiaries on all five continents and more than 2,000 employees worldwide, is one of the leading engineering companies equipping the cement and minerals industries. Polysius is a strong partner offering project elaboration, engineering and design, shipment, field assembly and commissioning, as well as comprehensive service activities for complete production lines, individual products, plant conversions and upgrades.



