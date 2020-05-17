Article
Sustainability

Renewable Firms Magma Energy & Plutonic Power Merge to form Alterra Power

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
In an acquisition estimated to be worth $190 million, geothermal energy company Magma Energy has purchased wind, solar and hydro energy company Plutonic...
Magma EnergyPlutonic PowerCanada





SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Getting Serious About Renewable Energy

The Sun God

Solar Sense

Check out the latest issue of Energy Digital!




renewable-firms-magma-energy-plutonic-power-merge-form-alter
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy