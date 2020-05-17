Article
Total joins the Positive Energy Consortium

May 17, 2020
Created in October 2008, the Positive Energy Consortium brings together businesses working on the challenges related to the buildings of the future.
 
Its aim is to reduce energy use in future office buildings, increase their capacity to produce energy from renewable sources, and optimize the carbon footprint of buildings over their life cycle.
 
Total will lead the working group on integrating photovoltaics in office buildings.
 
Photovoltaics technology can be used with other solutions to create positive energy buildings, which produce more energy than they use.
 
“In adherence to the Positive Energy Consortium, we would like to bring our know-how in the field of photovoltaics and share our expertise with the other consortium members and specialists,” said Philippe Boisseau, President, Total Gas & Power. “Our objective is to actively contribute to projects that allow us to more effectively manage fast-growing energy demand while reducing greenhouses gas emissions.”
 
