Article
Sustainability
World's first 100% Plant-Based Renewable PET Bottle Released by PepsiCo
By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, PepsiCo has announced the creation of the worlds first 100 percent plant-based plastic PET bottle, sourced...
PepsiCoPET bottle
bioplastic
SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK
Collaboration and Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas
Beyond Solar Panels: Six Types of Solar Power Plants
The Remote Controlled Mine: Robotic and Virtual Mining Machinery and Equipment
Check out the latest edition of Energy Digital!
bioplastic
SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK
Collaboration and Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil and Gas
Beyond Solar Panels: Six Types of Solar Power Plants
The Remote Controlled Mine: Robotic and Virtual Mining Machinery and Equipment
Check out the latest edition of Energy Digital!