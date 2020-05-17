Article
Smart Energy

G20 Takes Step Against Greenhouse Gases

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The 20 biggest world economies agreed this week to use the resources of the Montreal Protocol to get rid of a significant group of super greenhouse gas...

The 20 biggest world economies agreed this week to use the resources of the Montreal Protocol to get rid of a significant group of super greenhouse gases (GHGs) and a global phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

After a summer of record high temperatures in many parts of the world, global leaders have taken an important first step towards mitigating one of the main gases responsible for climate change. HFCs, thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2), are primarily used in refrigeration and air conditioning despite that climate-friendly alternatives are already available. 

“Given the international community's success in effectively and rapidly phasing out ozone-depleting chemicals, we are encouraged that the world's largest economies have agreed to phase-down HFCs under the Montreal Protocol,” said Mark W. Roberts, Environmental Investigation Agency's senior counsel and international policy advisor. “We strongly urge the rest of the world to join the members of the G20.”

Micronesia, the United States, Canada and Mexico have continually, for the past five years, put forward amendments to phase-down HFCs under the Montreal Protocol. However, global action has stalled due to countries disagreeing over whether a phase-down should occur under the Montreal Protocol or the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). 

The G20 statement resolves this debate by asserting that the phase-down of the consumption and production of HFCs will take place under the Montreal Protocol, while the emission reductions will be accounted for under the UNFCCC.

“Phasing out HFCs is the fastest, most cost-effective climate mitigation measure available and joint global action on HFCs will set an example of how the nations of the world can come together to solve the problem of climate change,” said Clare Perry, EIA's senior campaigner.

In addition to the statement by the G20 leaders, the United States and China reaffirmed their June 8, 2013 agreement on HFCs and “emphasize[d] the importance of the Montreal Protocol, including as a next step through the establishment of an open-ended contact group to consider all relevant issues, including financial and technology support to Article 5 developing countries, cost-effectiveness, safety of substitutes, environmental benefits, and an amendment.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy