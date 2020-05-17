Article
Smart Energy

Top 10 U.S. cities for electric vehicles

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
ChargePoint &ndash; the company with the nations largest electric vehicle charging station network &ndash; recently released a list of the Top 10 Metro...

ChargePoint – the company with the nation’s largest electric vehicle charging station network – recently released a list of the Top 10 Metropolitan Areas for electric vehicles. The San Francisco Bay Area (including San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose) led the nation, followed by Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and Honolulu.

Equating for population differences, ChargePoint scored the cities based on the number of EVs owned as well as the number of public charging stations available on the ChargePoint network.

“We are witnessing historic growth in the electric vehicle market,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “The cities and the businesses in those communities that invest in EV infrastructure, not surprisingly, also see the largest sales in electric vehicles. We are no longer debating if EVs have a future, but instead are witnessing cities across America compete to be the most EV friendly.”

While Los Angeles has the most number of EV drivers (over 17,000), based on population differences, San Francisco Bay Area with nearly 15,000 EV drivers led the nation, followed by Honolulu and Seattle. When it comes to EV charging stations, San Francisco Bay Area also led the way both cumulatively and based on population with nearly 4,000 stations, and equating for population, Austin and Seattle followed.

ChargePoint’s Top 10 U.S. Metropolitan Areas for Electric Vehicles:

1.     San Francisco Bay Area

2.     Seattle

3.     San Diego

4.     Austin

5.     Honolulu

6.     Los Angeles

7.     Portland

8.     Detroit

9.     Washington, D.C.

10.   Boston

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy