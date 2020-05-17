Top 10 U.S. cities for electric vehicles

ChargePoint – the company with the nation’s largest electric vehicle charging station network – recently released a list of the Top 10 Metropolitan Areas for electric vehicles. The San Francisco Bay Area (including San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose) led the nation, followed by Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and Honolulu.

Equating for population differences, ChargePoint scored the cities based on the number of EVs owned as well as the number of public charging stations available on the ChargePoint network.

“We are witnessing historic growth in the electric vehicle market,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint. “The cities and the businesses in those communities that invest in EV infrastructure, not surprisingly, also see the largest sales in electric vehicles. We are no longer debating if EVs have a future, but instead are witnessing cities across America compete to be the most EV friendly.”

While Los Angeles has the most number of EV drivers (over 17,000), based on population differences, San Francisco Bay Area with nearly 15,000 EV drivers led the nation, followed by Honolulu and Seattle. When it comes to EV charging stations, San Francisco Bay Area also led the way both cumulatively and based on population with nearly 4,000 stations, and equating for population, Austin and Seattle followed.

ChargePoint’s Top 10 U.S. Metropolitan Areas for Electric Vehicles:

1. San Francisco Bay Area

2. Seattle

3. San Diego

4. Austin

5. Honolulu

6. Los Angeles

7. Portland

8. Detroit

9. Washington, D.C.

10. Boston