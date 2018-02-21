ABB to drive digitalisation in its Power Generation & Water division with Collaborative Operations

ABB will now apply its industry-leading ABB Ability technologies to its Power Generation & Water division from a centre in Genoa, Italy.

By opening its cloud-based platform through the new Collaborative Operations Centre, the Swiss tech leader will help customers improve operations and maintenance by delivering its latest digital technologies.

The centre will monitor key performance indicators through a suite of applications, ensuring that each customer’s plant operates within regulatory, load, environmental and cyber security requirements while turning data into actionable information.

Collaborative Operations Centres are already helping customers in other ABB divisions such as Oil, Gas & Chemicals and Marine, with its applications proven to have helped extend machine life by 20% and create a 50% reduction in maintenance costs.

Kevin Kosisko, Managing Director of ABB’s Power Generation & Water business, launched the centre alongside Susan Peterson, the division’s Digital Lead, in front of customers and media in Genoa.

“ABB Ability Collaborative Operations will help us bring the benefits of digitalisation to our customers in power generation and water by giving them information insights that lead to better business decisions,” said Kosisko.

“We are driven to help our customers benefit from emerging digital technologies so they can respond to the changing energy market and contribute to a sustainable future.”

ABB, which worked with Microsoft and HP to build its Ability platform, has developed into a key digital transformation player across industries. It currently operates 70mn connected devices and 70,000 control systems, and has committed over $1bn into research in digital technology.