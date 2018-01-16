Article
Sustainability

China’s plastic ban has damaging effects on rest of the world

By Sophie Chapman
January 16, 2018
undefined mins
China set a ban on the import of plastic waste that went into effect on 1 January 2018. The country claimed it no longer w...

China set a ban on the import of plastic waste that went into effect on 1 January 2018.

The country claimed it no longer wanted to be the “world’s garbage dump” and so refused to continue to recycle approximately 50% of the world’s plastic and paper waste.

Following this decision, countries such as the UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, and Hong Kong are struggling with the buildup of recycling.

Waste disposal sites in London have reported that the excess waste has led them to pay outsiders to remove the buildup.

SEE ALSO:

Pioneer Recycling’s Steve Frank owns two sites in the state of Oregon that would annually sort 220,000 tonnes of material, with the majority being exported to China.

Mr Frank announced that his “inventory is out of control” and that China’s ban has led to “a major upset of the flow of global recyclables.”

Companies are now looking to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Malaysia to export their unwanted buildup of waste.

The ban has also contributed to the European Union’s decision to propose a tax on plastic bags and packaging.

Waste ManagementRecycling
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy