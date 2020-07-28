Article
Sustainability

Coal mining town becomes European centre for green hydrogen

By Jonathan Campion
July 28, 2020
undefined mins
The Spanish town of Puertollano, a coal mining stronghold, is being transformed into Europe’s largest green hydrogen production plant...

The transformation comes as the result of a £136mn investment by the Bilbao-based utility company Iberdrola and the chemical company Fertiberia. The new plant will avoid around 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. 

The hydrogen will be produced by Iberdrola using a 100MW photovoltaic solar plant, an electrolytic hydrogen production system and a 20MWh lithium ore battery system. 

Once produced, the green hydrogen will be used by Fertiberia to produce green fertilizers at its ammonia plant in Palos de la Frontera in Huelva.

Iberdrola’s chairman, Ignacio Galán, commented: “Today we are launching the first major green hydrogen project in Europe, demonstrating that thanks to renewables and technological innovation, it is possible to continue to meet the needs of the electrification and decarbonisation of our industry.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy