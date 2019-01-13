Duke Energy's Hamilton Solar Power Plant opens in Florida, providing more carbon-free energy for Sunshine State customers

Duke Energy has announced the completion and operation of its new 74.9-megawatt (MW) Hamilton Solar Power Plant in Jasper, Florida.

The plant's carbon-free power is enough to energise more than 20,000 homes at peak production.

Across Duke Energy's Florida service territory, the company's 1.8 million customers — and the environment — are now benefiting from approximately 300,000 solar panels that generate clean, renewable energy.

See also:

Annual Wind Operations: Duke Energy recognised for operational excellence

Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy)

Duke Energy: Plans approved to build first solar project in Rowan County, N.C.

The Hamilton plant is part of the company's strategic commitment to install or acquire 700 MW of solar energy in Florida through 2022, helping ensure residents have increasingly clean and diverse power sources. DEF currently owns and operates nearly 100 MW of solar energy resources throughout its regulated service territory.

The company broke ground for the Hamilton plant in July 2018 and brought it online Dec. 22. The project, originally developed by Tradewind Energy Inc., was completed by Duke Energy.

Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida (DEF) state president said: "Duke Energy solar projects bring the greatest amount of renewable energy on line for customers in the most efficient and economical way. Building solar power plants like Hamilton is part of our ongoing strategy to offer sustainable, diverse and smarter energy solutions that our customers have told us they value."