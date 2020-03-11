EDF: sustainability through digital transformation

EDF Group has decided to collaborate with American software company Ansys on the development of low-carbon power generation technology.

Announcing details of the partnership in a press release, EDF will be utilising Ansys’ suite of solutions in the design of state-of-the-art nuclear power stations, which will allow paradigm-shifting ultra-efficient power output.

Making primary usage of Ansys’ multiphysics solutions, which allows the user to simulate the real-world functionality and possible restrictions/interactions of a complex system in its natural environment - integrity, heating, radiation and more.

Accelerating the development of nuclear power

Discussing the joint effort, Levesque Benoit, project manager at EDF, said, “Collaborating with Ansys to design leading-edge nuclear power plants accelerates the creation of renewable energy with unmatched efficiency and unparalleled customer accessibility.

“By digitally transforming our manufacturing processes, we can minimize emissions, slash maintenance costs and maximize our share of the power generation market while remaining in full compliance with strict international regulatory standards."

EDF’s commitment to low-carbon emissions has been a long-standing dedication - the company’s Sizewell B power plant celebrated its 25th year in operation in February 2020.

Opining that nuclear power will play a crucial role in the transition from a predominantly fossil-fuel oriented society to one based on renewable energy, EDF points to countries like Sweden, which is leading the way for the conversion.

Combining technology with sustainability

Eric Bantegnie, VP and GM of Ansys, was enthusiastic about the project’s potential. “Digital transformation enables EDF to usher in a new era of clean, cost-effective and cutting-edge low-carbon power plants, with operational lives spanning over four decades.”

"By leveraging Ansys multiphysics simulations, EDF engineers devise designs that push boundaries and meet challenging regulatory requirements, providing unequalled power output for its worldwide customers."

With the company’s RaptorH software driving the acceleration of augmented 5G capabilities, a three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) and IoT optimisation, Ansys will be an invaluable tech partner in EDF’s quest for renewable energy.