FOWIND’s Gujarat and Tamil Nadu offshore wind outlook

The Indian offshore wind consortium, Facilitating Offshore Wind in India (FOWIND), has released its offshore wind outlook for the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The report, titled “From Zero to Five GW: Offshore Wind Outlook for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu (2018-2023)”, provides a roadmap for the sectors future in India.

The GWEC led consortium has assessed the potential available amount of new offshore wind capacity that can be reliably incorporated into the two state grids within the next five years.

In 2015, as part of the Paris Climate Agreement, India committed to having 175GW of renewable energy generation by 2022, with 60GW being wind energy.

SEE ALSO:

“While there are still many challenges ahead, we believe that a sustainable offshore wind industry in India is likely to come sooner rather than later, providing much needed clean, competitively priced power to fuel India's growth, creating jobs and whole new industries,” stated GWEC Secretary General, Steve Sawyer.

India has the fourth largest onshore wind market in the world, with almost 33GW of total installed capacity.

FOWIND’s report discusses the potential for the offshore industry in the country, tapping into how increasingly cost-effective the sector is becoming.

“This study is first coordinated step in this direction, which will prove an important milestone for the future,” commented Balram Mehta, President of Wind & Asset Management at ReNew Power.

“Offshore wind will not only open the area of sustainable energy for India but will also provide a major boost for creation of local employment.”