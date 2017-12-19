Article
Sustainability

The Hague football stadium has become self-sustainable through energy storage

By Sophie Chapman
December 19, 2017
undefined mins
Visitors in the Cars Jean football stadium in The Hague will be able to charge their electric vehicles from renewable resources.

Visitors in the Cars Jean football stadium in The Hague will be able to charge their electric vehicles from renewable resources.

This will be made possible through a combination of charging infrastructures for electric vehicles and energy storage.

Alfen, the Dutch energy equipment company, will be delivering the fully integrated project to Scholt Energy Control, who will be supported by Stedin and the municipality of The Hague.

During the daytime, the stadium generates its power from solar panels on its roof, with most of the energy generated needed during the night, for vehicle charging and lighting the stadium.

Alfen’s project, that is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2018, will store the energy generated during the day, and distribute it throughout the night.

SEE ALSO:

“Through this initiative, renewable energy can be used locally for the electric vehicle charging hub,” reported Ton Koning, Program Manager of Air Quality at the municipality of The Hague.

“We hope this will further stimulate the use of electric vehicles and consequently improve the air quality in our city.”

Alfen will supply a charging hub that will consist of 20 charging points, as well as an advanced load balancing platform that will maximise the utilisation of the existing grid network.

“This project brings together all of Alfen’s areas of expertise: grid connections, EV charging equipment and energy storage,” Andreas Plenk, stated Global Sales Director of energy Storage at Alfen.

“Integrating these areas of expertise will play an increasingly important role to incorporate the growing amount of renewables and electric vehicles, as these are causing imbalance on the electricity grid.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy