The Hague football stadium has become self-sustainable through energy storage

Visitors in the Cars Jean football stadium in The Hague will be able to charge their electric vehicles from renewable resources.

This will be made possible through a combination of charging infrastructures for electric vehicles and energy storage.

Alfen, the Dutch energy equipment company, will be delivering the fully integrated project to Scholt Energy Control, who will be supported by Stedin and the municipality of The Hague.

During the daytime, the stadium generates its power from solar panels on its roof, with most of the energy generated needed during the night, for vehicle charging and lighting the stadium.

Alfen’s project, that is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2018, will store the energy generated during the day, and distribute it throughout the night.

SEE ALSO:

“Through this initiative, renewable energy can be used locally for the electric vehicle charging hub,” reported Ton Koning, Program Manager of Air Quality at the municipality of The Hague.

“We hope this will further stimulate the use of electric vehicles and consequently improve the air quality in our city.”

Alfen will supply a charging hub that will consist of 20 charging points, as well as an advanced load balancing platform that will maximise the utilisation of the existing grid network.

“This project brings together all of Alfen’s areas of expertise: grid connections, EV charging equipment and energy storage,” Andreas Plenk, stated Global Sales Director of energy Storage at Alfen.

“Integrating these areas of expertise will play an increasingly important role to incorporate the growing amount of renewables and electric vehicles, as these are causing imbalance on the electricity grid.”