Haven Power lands renewable energy contract with Ford

Ipswich, UK-based energy supplier Haven Power has secured a renewable electricity contract with automotive giant Ford to supply renewable electricity to three of its manufacturing plants across the UK.

The contract, amounting to 250GWh a year in total, is a positive step towards Ford’s goal of powering each of its global manufacturing facilities with 100% renewable electricity by 2035, and its long-term aspiration of achieving zero air-based emissions across those plants.

“Our industrial and commercial customers are looking to their energy supplier to lead the way in sustainability and reducing carbon emissions,” said Paul Sheffield, Managing Director of Drax Customers at Haven Power and Opus Energy, in Haven’s press release.

“Large businesses are putting the environment at the top of their agenda and expect renewable power as standard, but they also want the flexibility to track wholesale energy prices and ensure they’re getting the best deal.”

He added: “At our Ipswich office, we’re showing how sustainability can be achieved. By practising what we preach we are turning our office into a truly energy efficient building and reducing our CO2 emissions at the same time.”

In addition, to updating its lighting systems with LED-based alternatives, Haven has installed nearly 500sqm of solar panels at its Ipswich office, and they’re expected to cover 36% of electricity needs for 2019.

Another major element of Ford’s sustainability plan comes in its new electrified vehicle range. The company is aiming for 50% of its new vehicle sales to be contain electrified powertrains by the end of 2022.

“With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are substantially increasing the number of electrified models and powertrain options for our customers to choose from to suit their needs,” said Stuart Rowley, President of Ford of Europe, in a September 2019 press release.

“By making it easier than ever to seamlessly shift into an electrified vehicle, we expect the majority of our passenger vehicle sales to be electrified by the end of 2022.”