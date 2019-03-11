Article
Sustainability

JLL named one of 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 12th straight year

By Andrew Woods
March 11, 2019
undefined mins
Real estate and investment management firm JLL has been recognised by the Ethisphere Institute as one o...

Real estate and investment management firm JLL has been recognised by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th consecutive year.

JLL has been honoured for its “commitment to improve communities, build capable and empowered workforces and foster a corporate culture focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose. The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices”.

JLL Global Chief Legal Officer Alan Tse commented: “The values of teamwork, ethics and excellence are an integral part of JLL. We are committed to building a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities, and we are honored to be included in the Ethisphere Institute’s list of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th consecutive year.”

SEE ALSO:

Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich commented: “Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last. I congratulate everyone at JLL for earning this recognition.”

Clients and third-party organisations continue to recognise JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following US and global awards in the last year:

Ethics & Performance

The Ethisphere Institute’s annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that listed 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 14.4 percent and over three years by 10.5%.

 

 

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy