JLL named one of 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 12th straight year

Real estate and investment management firm JLL has been recognised by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th consecutive year.

JLL has been honoured for its “commitment to improve communities, build capable and empowered workforces and foster a corporate culture focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose. The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices”.

JLL Global Chief Legal Officer Alan Tse commented: “The values of teamwork, ethics and excellence are an integral part of JLL. We are committed to building a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities, and we are honored to be included in the Ethisphere Institute’s list of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th consecutive year.”

Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich commented: “Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last. I congratulate everyone at JLL for earning this recognition.”

Clients and third-party organisations continue to recognise JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following US and global awards in the last year:

Ethics & Performance

The Ethisphere Institute’s annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that listed 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 14.4 percent and over three years by 10.5%.