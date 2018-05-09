Article
Sustainability

The May edition of Energy Digital is now live!

By Sophie Chapman
May 09, 2018
Hello and welcome to the May edition of Energy Digital magazine. Changing the face of real estate, JL...

Hello and welcome to the May edition of Energy Digital magazine.

Changing the face of real estate, JLL is looking at the future of cities to drive its transformation.

We speak to Emma Hoskyn, Director of Upstream Sustainability Services at JLL, to look at how sustainability has taken hold, and will ensure the company will further innovate to provide the services customers need.

In the US, President Trump has recently placed tariffs on solar equipment imports. Saltanat Berdikeeva discusses how such decisions will continue to impact the fastest growing sector in the country.

Wind power has also grown apace, where Danish wind energy company, Vestas, is set to expand into further markets. We caught up with Fransisco Ruiz, Head of Business Development in Latin American, to find out more.

Next, speak to some leading lights in energy space about the need to address the future of global charging infrastructures for electric vehicles.

We have also looked at the top 10 solar manufacturers in the world.

Enjoy the issue!

