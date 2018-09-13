Nordex secures 252MW worth of South African wind projects

European wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has secured deals in South Africa amounting to 252MW across two wind farms.

Nordex will supply a total of 80 of its AW125/3150 turbines to the Goab project, which will take 46, and to the Elawan project, which will take 34. The company has also signed contracts for the delivery, service and installation of the turbines.

Nordex has stated it will construct the turbine towers locally, which will not only lower the cost of the project but is in line with South Africa’s ‘local content’ policy to support local communities, and stands to benefit the African economy.

Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer at Nordex SE, stated: “South Africa is an important market for us, which is why we are pleased to be executing these two orders. We have been awarded turbine supply for a total of 400MW in 2018.”

Already this year, Nordex has been making waves in South America, as well as its existing territories of Europe, the US and Asia. It currently has over 23GW of installed capacity across 25 markets.