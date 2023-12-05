NWTN showcases clean energy technology solutions at COP28

NWTN, the eco-conscious mobility technology company, is showcasing its passenger-centric premium solutions at COP28 in the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, NWTN is a homegrown success story, with a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

As well as new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage.



This strategy is explored and explained in NWTN’s joint 150 sqm stand, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and China Construction.

On the first day of COP28, NWTN attracted UAE media, underscoring its commitment to promoting passenger-centric mobility solutions and a cleaner energy ecosystem. The highlight was a special media briefing that detailed NWTN's partnerships and strategies in transforming the energy landscape.

NWTN's exhibition also received high-profile visits from senior representatives of MoIAT and ADDED.

The exhibition stand features an augmented reality interactive experience, guiding visitors through the clean energy value chain, from the generation of energy to the storage of energy to the utilisation of energy. A standout component is the Rabdan Muse, NWTN's smart passenger vehicle, which epitomises futuristic design, power, comfort, and a unique digital infotainment system focused on passenger-centricity. Muse's display follows its successful unveiling at the annual Monterey Car Week in August 2023.