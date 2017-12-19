The second largest wind farm in the world is being built in Oklahoma

An 800-turbine wind farm is being constructed near Guymon, in Oklahoma’s panhandle.

The farm, dubbed the Wind Catcher Energy Connection facility, is expected to supply more than 1.1mn customers across four different states.

The $4.5bn project be the largest wind farm in the US, and the second largest farm in the world.

Over the last three years, the state has more than doubled its wind power capacity, making it the third largest capacitator in the country.

Currently, 25% of all electricity consumed in Oklahoma is generated from wind power.

SEE ALSO:

“The windcatcher project, just northwest of Guymon, is looking to install 800 wind turbines,” commented Mark Yates, Oklahoma Director of the Wind Collation.

The 2GW project is being developed by Chicago-based Invenergy and General Electric, and should be online by 2020.

The construction project features a 350-mile-long 765kV power line – built by American Electric Power (AEP) – that will connect the wind farm to a substation in the north of Tulsa.

The power line intends to distribute electricity to subsidiaries Public Service Co. and South Western Electric Power Co.

The subsidiaries will feed energy to four states: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.