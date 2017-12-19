Article
Sustainability

The second largest wind farm in the world is being built in Oklahoma

By Sophie Chapman
December 19, 2017
undefined mins
An 800-turbine wind farm is being constructed near Guymon, in Oklahoma’s panhandle. The farm, dubbed the Wind Catcher En...

An 800-turbine wind farm is being constructed near Guymon, in Oklahoma’s panhandle.

The farm, dubbed the Wind Catcher Energy Connection facility, is expected to supply more than 1.1mn customers across four different states.

The $4.5bn project be the largest wind farm in the US, and the second largest farm in the world.

Over the last three years, the state has more than doubled its wind power capacity, making it the third largest capacitator in the country.

Currently, 25% of all electricity consumed in Oklahoma is generated from wind power.

SEE ALSO:

“The windcatcher project, just northwest of Guymon, is looking to install 800 wind turbines,” commented Mark Yates, Oklahoma Director of the Wind Collation.

The 2GW project is being developed by Chicago-based Invenergy and General Electric, and should be online by 2020.

The construction project features a 350-mile-long 765kV power line – built by American Electric Power (AEP) – that will connect the wind farm to a substation in the north of Tulsa.

The power line intends to distribute electricity to subsidiaries Public Service Co. and South Western Electric Power Co.

The subsidiaries will feed energy to four states: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy