Article
Sustainability

Shell launches multimillion-dollar clean tech incubator with NREL

By Olivia Minnock
September 22, 2018
undefined mins
Shell has announced a programme worth millions of dollars to advance emerging clean technologies, in partnership with the US Department o...

Shell has announced a programme worth millions of dollars to advance emerging clean technologies, in partnership with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The programme, called the Shell GameChanger Accelerator (GCxN), will work with early-stage startups to develop technologies which look at long-term clean energy solutions, such as energy storage.

Shell and NREL will utilise their resources to help startups de-risk emerging technologies and accelerate their path to market, with GCxN providing up to $250,000 in non-diluted funding to successful applicants.

 

See also:

Shell announces 30% rise in profit, plans $25bn buyback

Shell becomes member of Carbon Trust programme

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

 

Lene Hviid, global manager for Shell’s GameChanger said: “Shell has a 25-year history of supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs that are impacting the future of energy. Capitalising on NREL’s world class laboratories and technical expertise, GCxN brings together industry experts and innovative thinking to identify promising new technologies and help move future energy solutions to market.”

Richard Adams, director of NREL’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) stated: “We are excited to expand out public/private partnerships with a global leader like Shell in order to address new areas for technology incubation that will be critical to the success of our energy future and leverage our combined expertise in this important work.”

This builds on the success of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator, IN2, which has been developed in partnership with NREL over the past few years.

Speaking to Energy Digital for an upcoming feature, NREL’s Trish Cozart, Program Manager for IN2, said that the support offered by these kinds of incubator programmes is worth much more than just the capital on offer.

“Having experts in the lab is like expanding your team to something incredible, more so than they could ever do on their own, and the facilities are sometimes not even possible to get as a startup without something like that,” said Cozart.

“I think the support system is worth twice as much as the money in a lot of ways, maybe more,” she added.

The first round of successful applicants is set to be announced this year.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy