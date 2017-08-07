Sprint’s Tello partners up with UCapture to reduce carbon footprint

Sprint’s mobile network operator Tello has teamed up with environmental tech startup UCapture to push forward its sustainability agenda.

Consumer contracts that are commenced through UCapture will see Tello contribute their customers’ entire first monthly payment towards environmental projects, with UCapture’s core philosophy aimed at helping corporations become carbon neutral.

Recent UCapture projects include a landfill gas to energy facility and the purchase of tracts to prevent deforestation in California.

Founder of UCapture, Avery Michaelson, has conveyed his own excitement at the partnership. “With their high power-consumption and usage, cell phones have a meaningful carbon footprint. I’m pleased our partnership with Tello enables many of our users to make their phones carbon neutral.”

The collaboration is the latest push in the way of sustainable business practices and corporate responsibility, with Sprint itself following a similar policy to Tello and UCapture through its Good Works programme.

With the motto of “people, product, planet,” the Good Works programme is focused on its 1Million Project, the largest corporative initiative aimed at closing the “Homework Gap” by bringing 1mn low income students access to the internet at home.

Look out for an exclusive in-depth interview with Sprint’s Chief Procurement Officer Mariano Legaz in September’s Supply Chain Digital magazine.