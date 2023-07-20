Sustainability LIVE London – World's biggest ESG event 2023
Sustainability LIVE London, the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, will take place on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC). This two-day conference will gather over 2,000 in-person participants and over 5,000 joining virtually, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.
Sustainability LIVE London: The World’s Fastest Growing Sustainability & ESG Event
Returning to London for its third hybrid event, Sustainability LIVE London 2023 will provide two days of unmissable content, gathering acclaimed keynote speakers, hosting interactive high-energy workshops, and igniting the mission to lead the conversation of change.
Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Key themes
Alongside the main conference sessions, there will be nine key themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including:
- Sustainability strategy
- Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)
- Net Zero and planet
- Diversity
- Sustainable supply chains
- Renewable and green energy
- Finance
- Technology and AI
- Women in sustainability
Don't miss this 'must-attend' event of the year, inspiring attendees to champion sustainability within their domains and contribute to a greener future. Save the date for this pivotal occasion shaping the path towards sustainability.
“Events like these are important for sharing and shaping ideas: it’s only by collaborating across industries that we’ll create the new global systems needed for a #sustainablefuture,” said James Robey, Global Head of Sustainability at Capgemini.
Meet our speakers
Sustainability LIVE London 2023 is pleased to welcome an array of thought leaders and C-suite executives from the world of sustainability to deep dive into our nine core themes.
Discover some of our speakers below:
- Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Life Science Branding at Millipore Sigma (Merck)
- Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa
- Sean Sones, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft
- Dharmesh Jani, Director of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Meta
- Martin Kochman, VP Customer at Hitachi Vantara
- Corey Norton, VP Supply Chain Legality at WWF
- Angela Hultberg, Global Director Sustainability at Kearney
- Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/ Modernisation at AWS
- Sarah Watt, Sustainability Change Leader at Gartner
- Michelle Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY
Business Design Centre (BDC)
With its roots dating back to 1861, the Business Design Centre (BDC) is an iconic, grade II-listed venue in the heart of London.
Sustainability LIVE London is returning for a second year to this iconic building, one which puts sustainability at the forefront of everything that it does and is celebrating 10 years as a carbon-neutral venue.
Want to be a sponsor of Sustainability LIVE London 2023?
Looking to share your innovations with a sustainability community? Become a sponsor of Sustainability LIVE London where you can engage with an active audience through branded opportunities, workshops, and speaker experiences to lead the conversation on the future of sustainability.
