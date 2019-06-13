Unilever reveals its Sustainable Living brands contributed to 75% of 2018 turnover growth

The British-Dutch consumer good giant, Unilever, has released the annual results for its ‘Sustainable Living’ brands.

The portfolio of brands broke records last year, contributing to 75% of the firm’s total turnover growth for 2018.

The portfolio features 28 brands that aim to integrate sustainability into their products and values, edie.net reported.

The brands also grew 69% faster last year compared to the rest of the firm’s brands.

SEE ALSO:

The company added brands such as Close Up, Wheel, Calve, and Bango to its Sustainable Living Group last year.

The portfolio also includes Dove, Knorr, Persil, Sure, Lipton, Hellman’s, and Wall’s Ice Cream.

“Purpose creates relevance for a brand, it drives talkability, builds penetration and reduces price elasticity,” commented Alan Jope, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Brands at Unilever.

“The fantastic work done by brands such as Dove, Vaseline, Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry’s and Brooke Bond shows the huge impact that brands can have in addressing an environmental or social issue.”

“But talking is not enough. It is critical that brands take action and demonstrate their commitment to making a difference.