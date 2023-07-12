Article
Musk’s Tesla Electric coming to Britain’s energy market

By Helen Sydney Adams
July 12, 2023
Amid a devastating energy crisis, Elon Musk’s Tesla Electric may be coming to the UK soon, to revitalise Britain’s dire energy market

As of July 2023, Elon Musk is back as the official ‘Richest Man in the World’, but the man behind Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX also runs an energy business Tesla Electric and the billionaire is poised to enter Britain’s energy market as a new household supplier.

 

The energy market in the UK

In September 2021, energy suppliers in the UK saw an increase in gas prices, which forced many to go out of business. By the end of the year, two million customers were affected by the 28 energy companies which shut, as the country saw gas prices quadruple. The Energy Crisis has also led to a rise in the cost of food and clothing, leaving many families desperate. 

Now, Elon Musk is set to enter the game. 

An advert has appeared calling for a Head of Operations for Tesla Electric UK, which asks that the employee will partake in moving the UK’s Tesla Electric to “support the transition of the entire electricity grid to 100% renewables”.

Not only will this help struggling households, but it will also be of great support for the UK’s Tesla drivers. 

 

Tesla in India ‘an innovation base’

2023 has already been an exhaustive year for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In June, he met with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to discuss the possibilities of Tesla manufacturing bases in India, EV investment and commercial space exploration.

Musk said factories for the EV brand will be in India "as soon as humanly possible", but it was a question of timing. 

"[Mr Modi] really cares about India because he's pushing [Tesla] to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do,” Musk said. 

"They are very seriously looking at India as a production and innovation base," confirmed Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State at Ministry of Electronics and IT.

EnergyEVsenergy infrastructureElectric
Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy

