Velta Technology: Industry visibility to stop cyber attacks

Industry visibility to stop cyber attacks is the focus of Velta Technology. “We help industrial environments protect themselves from security breaches by providing full visibility into their industrial networks,” said Dino Busalachi, Chief Technology Officer.

Velta Technology recognises cybersecurity within an industrial space is complex. They have made it their mission to provide visibility with end-to-end tools to secure global production lines in a world where the threat level is at a heightened state of alert.

“The doors are open and the hackers are finding their way in! If you cannot see into your Industrial Control Systems (ICS) environment from the ICS application down through the stack into the network, then you are blind!” commented Busalachi.

Founded in 2018, Velta Technology understands industrial assets and infrastructure, and bridges the gap between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT).

By providing Digital Safety as a Service (DSaaS), Velta Technology allows industry to see what’s on their OT & IoT/IIoT networks, detect cyber threats, risks, and secure their critical infrastructure. They focus on protecting four primary areas of vulnerability and risk:

Process integrity

IP protection

Human safety

Remote access

Busalachi stressed that with the rapid growth of IoT and continued expansion of 5G is increasing the risk of cyber attacks.

Visibility study identifies key vulnerabilities

Velta Technology provides a three-week visibility study which delivers the first phase of a digital safety program and pledge that within 30 days any industrial environment will be safer.

This allows industrial manufacturers to continuously detect threats, ensure process integrity, build secure infrastructures, support regulatory compliance, and maximise digital safety. “This is a low-cost, low risk incentive to get safer sooner.”

Busalachi said this was critical as the life cycle management process within the industrial environment for OT can be decades old compared to IT assets. “When you add the pandemic on top of this which brought remote access into the ICS environment which increased the attack surface. ICS are physical-outcome producing assets that can cause harm, kill, or cause environmental hazards. It has a devastating impact if they are compromised.”

DSaaS solutions

Velta Technology brings their DSaaS solutions to industrial platforms and mimics what IT has done within the end visibility on the control system side.

“Each of our solutions are tested and validated in our digital safety and cybersecurity lab. We create a database of any vulnerabilities and assign an index which is recognised by regulatory bodies such as NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology).”

By implementing NIST framework helps the industrial environment to:

Detect

Identify

Respond

Protect

Recover

Practitioners in the field

“We are practitioners in the field - not just transactional. We expand the visibility footprint of the OT platform. We move it all the way from awareness to integration and optimisation, which sets us apart from our competitors.”

Claroty recognised this edge when it made Velta Technology its Partner of the Year in North America. “Claroty has got a really good product and platform that's rich and mature in this arena. Since we formed a partnership four years ago we haven't looked back since, ” said Busalachi.