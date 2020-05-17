Article
Utilities

7 ways Chevron is managing climate change

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
[email protected] The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live As a way to help reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment &ndash...

The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live

As a way to help reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment – while still growing the company – Chevron uses these seven principles as guideposts.

1.)    Global engagement – The reduction of greenhouse gasses must be shared equitably by the top emitting countries of the world through long-term and coordinated national frameworks.

2.)    Energy security – Climate policy must recognize the role the critical energy sources of oil, coal, and natural gas play to ensure security of supply and economic growth.

3.)    Maximize conservation – Energy efficiency and conservation are the most immediate and cost-effective sources of new energy, with no GHG emissions. 

4.)    Measured and flexible approach – GHG reduction objectives must avoid a disruptive economic impact and allow for realistic turnover of capital and a phase-in of new, low-carbon technologies.

5.)    Broad, equitable treatment – Broad and equitable treatment of all sectors of the economy is necessary to ensure no sector or company is disproportionately burdened.

6.)    Enable technology – Government support and partnerships with the private sector for collaborative research and development in carbon mitigation and clean energy technologies must proceed at an accelerated pace.

7.)    Transparency – The costs, risks, trade-offs and uncertainties associated with climate policies must be openly communicated.

Photo credit: James A. Harris / Shutterstock.com

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy