7 ways Chevron is managing climate change

As a way to help reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment – while still growing the company – Chevron uses these seven principles as guideposts.

1.) Global engagement – The reduction of greenhouse gasses must be shared equitably by the top emitting countries of the world through long-term and coordinated national frameworks.

2.) Energy security – Climate policy must recognize the role the critical energy sources of oil, coal, and natural gas play to ensure security of supply and economic growth.

3.) Maximize conservation – Energy efficiency and conservation are the most immediate and cost-effective sources of new energy, with no GHG emissions.

4.) Measured and flexible approach – GHG reduction objectives must avoid a disruptive economic impact and allow for realistic turnover of capital and a phase-in of new, low-carbon technologies.

5.) Broad, equitable treatment – Broad and equitable treatment of all sectors of the economy is necessary to ensure no sector or company is disproportionately burdened.

6.) Enable technology – Government support and partnerships with the private sector for collaborative research and development in carbon mitigation and clean energy technologies must proceed at an accelerated pace.

7.) Transparency – The costs, risks, trade-offs and uncertainties associated with climate policies must be openly communicated.

Photo credit: James A. Harris / Shutterstock.com