Drill Less, Recover More

Advanced technologies in secondary and enhanced oil recovery could have a greater impact on domestic oil supplies than oil sands or simply drilling more. Wavefront Technology Solutions, a Canadian based company, has devised a solution for extending the life of "stranded" wells, without posing a risk to the environment. Using its specialized PowerWave equipment, oil companies can slow the rate of production decline and extend the life of oil fields by 10 percent or more in most cases.

